JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,224. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

