JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.