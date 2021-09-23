JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,659 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

