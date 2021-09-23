JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

