JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $2,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 60,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,489. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

