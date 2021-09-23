JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.36 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 210,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $210.24. 13,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,383. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $212.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

