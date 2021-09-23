JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,890,000. Pool comprises approximately 2.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pool as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.43 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

