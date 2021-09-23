Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

JRNGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 18,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,677. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.