Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
JRNGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 18,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,677. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.
Journey Energy Company Profile
