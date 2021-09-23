JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,137,724 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

