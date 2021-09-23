Juggernaut (JGN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $777,556.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and $777,556.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

