JUST Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, JUST has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $167.81 million and approximately $203.06 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.25 or 1.00368996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.69 or 0.07018464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00816355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.