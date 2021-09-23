JustBet (WINR) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, JustBet has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $956,756.93 and approximately $1,654.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

