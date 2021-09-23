KARMA Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $49.79 million and approximately $310.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 192.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055734 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

