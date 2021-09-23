Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

