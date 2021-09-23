KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

AKR stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

