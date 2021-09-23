Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report sales of $38.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE KRP opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

