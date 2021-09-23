Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $7,602.18 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,602.18 and approximately $23.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

