Korea Investment CORP Purchases 118,391 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,391 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $119,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

