Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,667 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Dollar General worth $97,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.81. 4,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

