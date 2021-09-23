L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.41. 200,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. The company has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

