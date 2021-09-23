L & S Advisors Inc Has $7.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,015,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,362,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

