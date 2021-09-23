L & S Advisors Inc Sells 11,559 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.83. 77,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

