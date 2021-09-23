Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

