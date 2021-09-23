Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $3.97. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,902 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FINMY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.