Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on FINMY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.