Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.00

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
About Leucrotta Exploration
