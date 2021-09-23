Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) PT Raised to C$1.00

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

