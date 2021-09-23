LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Million

Brokerages predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

