Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Board Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

