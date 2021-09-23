Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,677.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.31 or 0.07006515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00366873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.95 or 0.01233188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00114082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.64 or 0.00534140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.90 or 0.00550393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.57 or 0.00325838 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

