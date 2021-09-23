Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 159,900 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.52 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.