Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $460.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.95 and a 200 day moving average of $452.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

