Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.51% of American Equity Investment Life worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

