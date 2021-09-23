Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.84% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

