Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 235,200 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.57% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

