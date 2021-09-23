Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 5,087 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 54.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $219.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.52 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

