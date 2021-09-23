Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ameresco worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

