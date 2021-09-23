Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,716 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Blue Bird worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 763.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.