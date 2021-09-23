Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 76.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.