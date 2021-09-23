Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Willdan Group worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

