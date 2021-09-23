Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after acquiring an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

