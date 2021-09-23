Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.68% of nLIGHT worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,255,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

