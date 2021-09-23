Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,585 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Essent Group worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.