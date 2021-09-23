Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.47% of Health Catalyst worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.