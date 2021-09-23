Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zendesk worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

