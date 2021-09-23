Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Genpact worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 284.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $39,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $23,235,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.