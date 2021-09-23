Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $13.69 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.08 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average of $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

