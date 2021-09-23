Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130,102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,117 shares of company stock worth $50,851,631. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.