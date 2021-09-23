Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,221 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $349.00 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.71 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

