Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.62% of Axos Financial worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of AX opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.