Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $16.97 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.55% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $117,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

